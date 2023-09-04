Dolphins Signing WR Chosen Anderson To PS, Release DE Randy Charlton

According to Joe Schad, the Dolphins are signing veteran WR Chosen Anderson to their practice squad after he was among the team’s final roster cuts.

In a corresponding move, the team is releasing DE Randy Charlton from the practice squad.

Anderson, 30, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021. However, he was traded during the 2022 season to the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to release Anderson this offseason and he caught on with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in five games for the Panthers and 10 for the Cardinals. He caught 20 passes on 44 targets for 282 yards receiving and one touchdown.