Dolphins Signing WR Devonte Dedmon To Futures Deal

Per his agent, the Miami Dolphins are signing WR Devonte Dedmon to a reserve/futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Dedmon, 26, went undrafted out of William and Mary back in 2019 before joining the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL and was eventually named the league’s most outstanding player on special teams. The team opted to release him earlier this week so he could pursue NFL opportunities.

In 2021, Dedmon played in 11 games for the Redblacks and had 11 receptions for 103 yards to go with ten carries for 68 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also had 48 punt returns for 737 yards and two touchdowns, 49 kickoff returns for 1,223 yards and one touchdown, and four missed field goal returns for 103 yards.