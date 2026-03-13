Dolphins Signing WR Jalen Tolbert To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing WR Jalen Tolbert to a one-year deal on Friday.

Tolbert, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. He was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2020 and 2021.

He concluded a four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Dallas and was testing the open market for the first time in his career as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Tolbert appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 receptions on 34 targets for 203 yards (11.3 YPC) and one touchdown.