Dolphins Hosted DE A.J. Epenesa For Visit

The Miami Dolphins hosted DE A.J. Epenesa for a visit on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He was set to sign with the Browns at one point earlier this spring but an issue with his physical scuttled the deal.

The Browns had agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with Epenesa based on reports. This contract with Miami is likely for less but gives him a chance to prove himself and increase his earnings next year.

Epenesa, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that included a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

Epenesa was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Bills on a two-year $12 million contract.

In 2025, Epenesa appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass defenses.