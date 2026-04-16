De’Von Achane Spotted At Dolphins’ Facility Thursday

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was spotted at the Dolphins’ facility on Thursday after not being in attendance for the start of the offseason program last week.

Schefter adds it’s believed that Achane decided to show up as “a sign of good faith,” as they continue extension negotiations.

Yesterday, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said Achane is not available for trade, and he mentioned they have had positive talks recently. Achane is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,145,000.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Achane as the news becomes available.