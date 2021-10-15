Dolphins Starting Tua Tagovailoa At QB In Week 6

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced Friday that Tua Tagovailoa will start for the team on Sunday, barring any setbacks in practice.

Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve so you can expect the Dolphins to officially activate him at some point in the next 24 hours.

Miami had been starting Jacoby Brissett in place of Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.