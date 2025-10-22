Dolphins Still Showing No Appetite For Trading WR Jaylen Waddle

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple league sources believe the Dolphins are serious in their stance that they don’t want to trade WR Jaylen Waddle.

Fowler estimates there’s just a 10 percent chance Waddle is dealt before the deadline.

The reports about Waddle have been fairly consistent so far ahead of the NFL’s midseason trade deadline. While Waddle is drawing interest from other teams, the Dolphins are not expected to part with him.

Miami could choose to trade other players ahead of what will be a rebuild this offseason, possibly with new people in charge, but by all indications, Waddle will not be one of the changes made by the Dolphins.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 receptions on 44 targets for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Waddle and the Dolphins as it becomes available.