Dolphins & TE Mike Gesicki Not Expected To Get Extension Done Before Deadline

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and franchise TE Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension before Friday’s deadline.

Last week, Mike Garafolo reported that Gesicki is likely to play on the franchise tag this season and have not “really engaged in contract negotiations” up to this point.

Gesicki will make $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the tag.

Gesicki, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 73 receptions on 112 targets for 780 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.