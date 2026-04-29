Dolphins Parted Ways With Champ Kelly

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with senior personnel executive and former interim GM Champ Kelly, according to Jonathan Jones.

Kelly, 46, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM in 2022 and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler. The two sides elected to mutually part ways in February last year.

From there, the Dolphins hired Kelly as a senior personnel executive before being named interim general manager in October.