Dolphins Tried Out 10 Players

The Miami Dolphins brought in 10 free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Spriggs, 28, was drafted in the second round by the Packers in 2016. He played for three seasons in Green Bay, but spent the 2019 season on injured reserve after he was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Spriggs signed on with the Bears and played the entire 2020 season with Chicago. He joined the Falcons in July of last year and later caught on with the Colts a few months ago.

However, Indianapolis released him a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Spriggs appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and started once.

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him in May.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass deflections.