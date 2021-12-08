Dolphins Tried Out Five Players

The Miami Dolphins brought in five free agents for workouts on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Asmar Bilal LB Te’Von Coney WR Tommylee Lewis WR David Moore LB Erroll Thompson

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

However, Carolina later released Moore coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Denver signed him to their active roster last month before cutting him loose.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.