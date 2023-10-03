Dolphins Tried Out Seven Players

The Miami Dolphins brought in seven free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Swain to their practice squad.

Mabin, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans last May. He was cut loose in August during training camp.

Mabin caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October but later signed to the Titans’ active roster. From there, he had a stint with the Panthers.

In 2022, Mabin appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles.