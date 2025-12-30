Dolphins Try Out 14 Players

The Miami Dolphins hosted 14 players for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of the players who tried out with Miami:

WR Elijhah Badger DT Simeon Barrow QB Jason Bean DB Isaiah Bolden DT Anthony Campbell DE Seth Coleman DE De’Shaan Dixon QB Taylor Elgersma DB Tyron Herring DB LaMareon James WR Dohnte Meyers WR Kaden Prather DE Jahvaree Ritzie RB Jordan Waters

It’s worth noting Barrow signed with Miami’s practice squad after the tryout.

Barrow, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being let go shortly after.

Barrow caught on with the Browns’ practice squad in October but was released once in November and again in December.

In his collegiate career, Barrow appeared in 47 games over five seasons with Michigan State and Miami and recorded 140 total tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.