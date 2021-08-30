Dolphins Waive DB Tino Ellis

The Miami Dolphins have waived DB Tino Ellis on Monday, according to Ellis’ agent Dan Saffron.

Ellis is the first of the Dolphins’ cuts to reduce their roster to 53.

Ellis went undrafted out of Maryland back in April of 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Saints, but was placed on waivers with an injury designation in training camp.

Ellis later reverted to the Saints’ injured reserve after clearing waivers but was eventually waived with a settlement before the start of the 2020 regular season. He then signed on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, and later signed a futures contract with the team in January.

During his college career at Maryland, Ellis recorded 73 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and 21 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 32 games.