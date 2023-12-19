Dolphins Waive OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, Activate RB Chris Brooks

The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make room for RB Chris Brooks, who’s being activated from injured reserve.

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad in November but he was signed away by the Dolphins to their active roster.

In 2023, Pierre-Paul has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.

Brooks, 23, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2023, Brooks has appeared in six games and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 94 yards (6.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.