Dolphins Waive Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday they have waived P Michael Turk and S Bennett Williams, the latter with an injury designation.

Both players signed with Miami as undrafted rookies this offseason.

Turk, 25, played seven years of college football at Lafayette, Arizona State and Oklahoma. He declared for the draft twice and was undrafted both years, with the NCAA reinstating his eligibility following the first declaration in 2020.

In 2022, Turk punted 63 times with an average of 46.8 yards per kick in 13 games for Oklahoma.