Dolphins Waiving OL Ty Clary, Signing OL Cole Banwart

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins have waived OL Ty Clary due to a failed physical and are signing OL Cole Banwart in a corresponding move. 

Dolphins helmet

Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.430 million dollar rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee wound up releasing Banwart and he then caught on with the Vikings as a guard and center. 

Banwart has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply