Dolphins Waiving OL Ty Clary, Signing OL Cole Banwart

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins have waived OL Ty Clary due to a failed physical and are signing OL Cole Banwart in a corresponding move.

Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2021. He later signed a three-year, $2.430 million dollar rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee wound up releasing Banwart and he then caught on with the Vikings as a guard and center.

Banwart has yet to appear in an NFL game.