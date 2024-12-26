Dolphins Waiving OLB Shaquil Barrett From Retired List

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are waiving OLB Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/retired list.

Schefter adds Barrett will be eligible to play this season if he clears waivers but won’t be able to play if he gets claimed.

He announced his retirement back in August but applied for reinstatement in November. Miami would not activate him and they were not expected to grant him his release.

Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on Barrett being released: “We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL. Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

Barrett, 32, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released in March.

In 2023, Barrett appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections.