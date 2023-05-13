Dolphins Waiving Three Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dolphins announced on Saturday that they are waiving three players including OT Jarrett Horst, OL Alex Jensen, and OL DJ Scaife.

Horst, 23, transferred to Michigan State from Arkansas State following the 2020 season but didn’t appear in a game until 2022.

He went undrafted in the 2023 draft before catching on with the Dolphins this offseason.

During his three-year college career, Horst appeared in eight games for Michigan State making one start at offensive tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply