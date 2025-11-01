Dolphins Want ‘A 1-Plus’ For Jaylen Waddle, Likely To Trade One Of Their Pass Rushers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are willing to listen to trade offers for any of their players ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

This includes WR Jaylen Waddle. However, Schefter cites a well-placed source who called the idea of potentially moving Waddle “highly unlikely.”

Schefter explains that trading Waddle would be “exceedingly difficult” for a variety of factors.

The Dolphins reportedly want “a 1-plus” for Waddle, which means a first-round pick and then additional compensation.

With this in mind, Schefter’s sources do not expect any team to meet this asking price, even though Waddle could be the best available player at this year’s deadline.

A league source tells Schefter that Miami is expected to trade away at least one of their pass rushers including Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 receptions on 59 targets for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.