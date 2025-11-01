Dolphins Will Listen To Trade Offers For WR Jaylen Waddle

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will do their due diligence and at least consider potential trade offers for WR Jaylen Waddle.

This comes after recent reports that the Dolphins would not consider moving Waddle before this year’s deadline.

Miami has since fired GM Chris Grier and while they would reportedly prefer to not trade Waddle, they will at least consider the possibility.

A number of teams are in the market for receiver help ahead of the deadline right now including the Bills and Steelers.

Rapoport adds that “something would have to blow the doors off for them to deal him” but this is a situation worth keeping an eye on over the next few days.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 receptions on 59 targets for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Waddle and the Dolphins as it becomes available.