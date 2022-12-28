Dolphins Will Start QB Teddy Bridgewater In Week 17

Per Ian Rapoport, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Patriots in Week 17 due to QB Tua Tagovailoa sustaining a concussion against the Packers.

Bridgewater, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Bridgewater has appeared in four games for the Dolphins, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 522 yards and a completion percentage of 61.7 percent.