Dolphins Worked Out Seven Players

The Miami Dolphins hosted seven players for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- OT Isaac Alarcon
- CB T.J. Carter
- CB Gavin Holmes
- DT Daviyon Nixon
- OL Jason Poe
- WR Matthew Sexton
- OT B.J. Wilson
Nixon, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.
Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season. However, Carolina moved on again. Nixon had a short stint with the Seahawks before being cut again.
In 2022, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.
