Dolphins Worked Out Seven Players

The Miami Dolphins hosted seven players for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

OT Isaac Alarcon CB T.J. Carter CB Gavin Holmes DT Daviyon Nixon OL Jason Poe WR Matthew Sexton OT B.J. Wilson

Nixon, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.

Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season. However, Carolina moved on again. Nixon had a short stint with the Seahawks before being cut again.

In 2022, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.