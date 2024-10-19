Dolphins Announce Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed QB Tim Boyle to the active roster off the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have placed LS Blake Ferguson on the non-football injury list. Additionally, Miami has signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad. The Dolphins have elevated Overton and CB Nik Needham for Week 7 against the Colts.

Boyle, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and was released in October before joining the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Boyle has appeared once for the Dolphins and completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 79 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.