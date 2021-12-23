Dolphins Worked Out Three Players

The Miami Dolphins brought in three free agent defensive backs for workouts on Thursday including Isaiah Johnson, Delano Hill and Donnie Lewis, according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later. He later had a short stint on the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.