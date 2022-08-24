Dolphins Working Out OLB Trey Flowers

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are working out OLB Trey Flowers on Wednesday.

Flowers was a cap cut by the Lions back in March. He has a lot of experience in a similar defensive system to what Miami runs and would add depth to their defensive front if he’s healthy.

Flowers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal when the Lions released him.

In 2021, Flowers appeared in seven games for the Lions and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

