Dolphins Working To Hire Darrell Bevell As Pass-Game Coordinator/QBs Coach

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are working toward hiring former Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim HC Darrell Bevell as their next passing game coordinator and quarterback’s coach.

Bevell, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.