Dolphins WR Allen Hurns Expected To Miss Three Months Following Wrist Surgery

Adam Schefter reports that Dolphins WR Allen Hurns has a wrist injury that will require surgery and he is expected to miss three months.

Hurns opted out of the 2020 season and was considered a long shot to crack Miami’s 53-man roster.

Hurns, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami back in 2014. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Jaguars signed him to a five-year, $40.6 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed in 2016.

Hurns was set to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $7.9 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Jaguars released him in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before cutting him loose.

From there, Hurns to a one-year contract with the Dolphins worth up to $3 million in 2019 and eventually agreed to a two-year, $8 million extension that includes $3.27 million guaranteed in November.

In 2019, Hurns appeared in 14 games and caught 32 passes for 416 yards receiving and two touchdowns.