Dolphins WR DeVante Parker Subject Of Trade Inquiries

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR DeVante Parker has been the subject of some trade inquiries.

Parker has dealt with some injuries this year but he’s an experience, proven pass-catcher which could interest some other teams.

Meanwhile, Miami might prefer to shed the remainder of his salary as they look to be out of contention this season.

Parker, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

In 2021, Parker has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 17 of 32 for 242 yards receiving and one touchdown.