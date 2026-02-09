Door Not Closed For WR Romeo Doubs To Return To Packers

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Packers and WR Romeo Doubs are expected to discuss a potential re-signing ahead of next season.

Fowler previously reported that the Packers have broached the topic of an extension with Doubs.

Fowler described the talks as “cursory” and noted Doubs is setting himself up to cash in handsomely as a free agent this coming offseason, given the perpetual demand for receivers.

He adds the Packers have shown no interest in trading Doubs, who’s establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver for Green Bay so far this season and appears to have moved past the frustrations he had with his role last year.

Doubs, 25, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,343,916 rookie contract that included a $683,916 signing bonus.

He’s set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026

In 2025, Doubs appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.