Eagles Activate DT Jordan Davis, Place DB C.J. Gardner Johnson On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated DT Jordan Davis from injured reserve and placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve.

The Eagles also elevated LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.