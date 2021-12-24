Eagles Activate LG Landon Dickerson From COVID-19 List

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Jeff McLane, the Eagles are activating LG Landon Dickerson from their COVID-19 list ahead of Week 16. 

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson, 23, was the Eagles’ second-round pick after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All ACC in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762

In 2021, Dickerson has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, making 11 starts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply