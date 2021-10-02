Eagles Activate OL Jack Driscoll & CB Josiah Scott From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated CB Josiah Scott and OL Jack Driscoll from injured reserve for Week 4’s game.

Roster Moves: Eagles have activated T/G Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott from Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/kvw58b66Ho — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 2, 2021

Driscoll, 23, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.789 million rookie deal that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

In 2020, Driscoll appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and made four starts. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 75 offensive tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

Scott, 22, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2020. He’s entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,938,939 that included a signing bonus of $643,939.

The Jaguars traded Scott to the Eagles back in May.

In 2020, Scott appeared in six games for the Jaguars and recorded 11 total tackles.