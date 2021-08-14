Eagles Activate OT Le’Raven Clark, Waive Two

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated OT Le’Raven Clark from the PUP list and waived WR Adrian Killins and TE Caleb Wilson.

Clark, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020. 

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract this past May. 

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle. 

