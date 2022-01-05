Eagles Activate Practice Squad WR KeeSean Johnson From COVID-19 List

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they are activating WR KeeSean Johnson from their practice squad’s COVID-19 list.

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of the preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.