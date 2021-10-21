Eagles Activate TE Dallas Goedert From COVID-19 List

The Eagles announced they have activated TE Dallas Goedert from the COVID-19 list.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated TE Dallas Goedert from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/Kymwyw3apf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 21, 2021

He returns as Philadelphia’s No. 1 tight end after the trade of Zach Ertz.

Goedert, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season.

Goedert is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Goedert has appeared in five games for the Eagles and caught 15 of 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.