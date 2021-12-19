Eagles Activate Two From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday they have activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the COVID-19 list.
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/KtiK7n73n8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 19, 2021
Both should now be available for Tuesday’s game against Washington.
Watkins, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of Southern Mississippi in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.
In 2021, Watkins has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 31 receptions on 46 targets for 491 yards (15.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.
