Eagles Activate Two From COVID-19 List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday they have activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the COVID-19 list.

Both should now be available for Tuesday’s game against Washington.

Watkins, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of Southern Mississippi in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Watkins has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 31 receptions on 46 targets for 491 yards (15.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.