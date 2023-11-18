Eagles Activating OL Cam Jurgens From IR

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they are activating OL Cam Jurgens from injured reserve ahead of Week 11.

We've activated C/G Cam Jurgens from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/sRtQkl4Rcn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 18, 2023

Jurgens, 24, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jurgens has appeared in four games for the Eagles and made four starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 76 qualifying players.