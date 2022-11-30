Eagles Announce Five Moves, Designate DT Jordan Davis To Return From IR

The Eagles announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including designating first-round DT Jordan Davis to return from injured reserve.

The team also signed WR Auden Tate, WR Kawaan Baker, and OL Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad and released DT Marvin Wilson.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s signed a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 14 tackles, no sacks, and a pass defense.