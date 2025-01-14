Eagles Announce Five Moves Including Placing LB Nakobe Dean On IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced five roster moves, including placing LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve after his season-ending torn patellar tendon.

We have signed WR Parris Campbell to the active roster, signed LB Nick Morrow and WR Elijah Cooks to the Practice Squad, released WR Joseph Ngata from the Practice Squad, and placed LB Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/3BYMgnEOuG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2025

Philadelphia also promoted WR Parris Campbell to the active roster, signed LB Nicholas Morrow and WR Elijah Cooks to the practice squad and cut WR Joseph Ngata from the unit.

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and four pass deflections.