Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell.

The Eagles also placed T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both players will miss at least the first four games for the 2022 season.

The Eagles are now down to the 80-player limit.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.