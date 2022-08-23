Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey, and CB Josh Blackwell.
The Eagles also placed T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both players will miss at least the first four games for the 2022 season.
The Eagles are now down to the 80-player limit.
Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.
The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.
In 2021, Jackson appeared in nine games for the Eagles and started three of them. He caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.
