Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 15

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 15.

The full list includes:

Eagles signed P Brett Kern .

. Eagles placed P Arryn Sipposs on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Eagles signed S Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Eagles released WR Auden Tate and S Marquise Blair from their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the Titans earlier this season when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition.

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.