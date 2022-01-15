Eagles Announce Five Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced five roster moves on Saturday, including signing TE Richard Rodgers to the active roster from the practice squad.
The team has also activated G/T Kayode Awosika from the practice squad for #TBvsPHI as a COVID replacement and WR KeeSean Johnson and DE Cameron Malveaux as standard elevations. pic.twitter.com/W3SzWrk9kT
The team also activated OL Kayode Awosika, WR KeeSean Johnson, and DE Cameron Malveaux. They placed DT Marlon Tuipulotu on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
Rodgers, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2014 out of California. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,761,016 contract with the Packers before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2018.
The Eagles re-signed Rodgers to a two-year, $1.9 million in 2019 but later released him with an injury settlement in September. From there, Rodgers joined Washington last offseason but was cut loose and returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Philadelphia re-signed him during training camp and later added him to their practice squad.
In 2021, Rodgers appeared in one game for the Eagles recording two catches for 11 yards.
