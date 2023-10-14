Eagles Announce Four Moves, Activate LB Nakobe Dean

The Eagles announced four moves on Saturday including activating LB Nakobe Dean from injured reserve and placing WR Quez Watkins on the list.

We've activated LB Nakobe Dean from Injured Reserve, elevated WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game and placed WR Quez Watkins on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/QpsnHV8cLo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2023

The team also elevated WR Devon Allen and CB Mekhi Garner to the active roster for Week 6.

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.