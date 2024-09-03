Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of practice squad moves on Tuesday including signing OL Jack Driscoll and WR Kyle Philips and releasing TE Kevin Foelsch and S Caden Sterns.

Here’s the Eagles’ updated practice squad:

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers but waived with a failed physical designation.

The Eagles signed Sterns to a contract in August.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.