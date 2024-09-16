Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves

The Eagles announced four roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football, signing OL Nick Gates to the active roster and waiving LB Patrick Johnson in a corresponding move.

The team also elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad for Week 2.

Gates, 28, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center. He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Commanders signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in March of last year before releasing him in March of 2024 to create $333,332 in cap space and $5,323,334 in dead money. He caught on with the Eagles in July and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Gates has appeared in one game for the Eagles.