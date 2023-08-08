Eagles Announce Four Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including activating WR Devon Allen from the non-football injury list.

Eagles have activated WR Devon Allen from active/NFI, signed WR Johnny King, and have released T Chim Okorafor and T Trevor Reid. pic.twitter.com/IyBXE1YEZT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2023

Philadelphia also signed WR Johnny King to the roster and cut OTs Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

Allen, 28, was a receiver with the University of Oregon from 2014 to 2016 before focusing on his track and field career. He reached the finals in the hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He signed on with the Eagles last April and spent the 2022 season on the practice squad. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Allen appeared in 23 games and recorded 54 receptions for 919 yards (17.0 YPC) and eight touchdowns, to go along with four rushing attempts for 34 yards (8.5 YPC).