Eagles Announce Three Roster Moves

The Eagles announced three roster moves on Saturday, including placing CB Tyler Hall on injured reserve.

The team also signed T Gottlieb Ayedze and waived/injured DB Mekhi Garner.

Hall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.

The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.