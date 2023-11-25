Eagles Announce Three Roster Moves, Activate WR Quez Watkins From IR

The Eagles announced three roster moves on Saturday, activating WR Quez Watkins from injured reserve and elevating LB Ben VanSumeren and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad.

We've activated WR Quez Watkins to the active roster and elevated LB Ben VanSumeren and TE Noah Togiai from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/2iaBTlxsss — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2023

Watkins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Watkins has appeared in three games and recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.