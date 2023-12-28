Eagles Announce Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 17

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Griffin Hebert to their Practice Squad and placed WR Devon Allen on the Practice Squad Injured list.
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen (Injured)
- DB Mekhi Garner
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Tristin McCollum
- DT Thomas Booker
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR Joseph Ngata
- LB Brandon Smith
- RB Lew Nichols
- DT Noah Elliss
- DB Mario Goodrich
- C Lecitus Smith
- TE Noah Togiai
- DB Josiah Scott
- WR Greg Ward
- T Brett Toth
Hebert, 24, wound up going undrafted out of LA Tech back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks.
Seattle later waived Hebert coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career at LA Tech, Hebert appeared in 45 games and caught 99 passes for 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns.
